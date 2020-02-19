A state Supreme Court race, a school board race and a single primary among alders drew a turnout of 23.7% of all eligible voters in the Feb. 18 primary.
District 4 had the highest turnout at 27%, or 1,247 voters. Voters there chose to advance candidates Randy Udell and Scott Lehmann to the April 7 election to vie for the District 4, Seat 8 spot on the Common Council. Candidate Marc Jones was eliminated with 262 votes.
District 2 had the second highest turnout at 26.6%, at 1,246 voters. Most of that district is in the Madison Metropolitan School District, which had a primary for Seat 6. That race drew 1,054 ballots in District 2.
Some District 3 voters also had MMSD on their ballots, with 646 people voting in the MMSD primary. Christina Gomez Schmidt won the most votes throughout the city with 589 votes in the Seat 6 race, slightly edging out Maia Pearson for first, who had 585 votes.
Pearson won 42.5% of all MMSD votes and Gomez Schmidt won 32.4%, moving them on to the April election. Candidate Karen Ball was eliminated with 23.8% of votes.
District 3 had 20.5% turnout, with 805 voters, and District 1 had 17.9%, or 482 people.
In the primary for state Supreme Court, Fitchburg residents overwhelmingly supported Dane County Circuit Court judge Jill Karofsky with 2,320 votes. Incumbent Daniel Kelly came in second with 841 votes, and Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone came in third with 590 votes.
Kelly and Karofsky advanced to run in the April 7 election.