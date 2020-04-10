A little more than half of Fitchburg residents voted in the April 7 election – the overwhelming majority via absentee ballots.
City clerk Tracy Oldenburg said out of 8,266 ballots counted as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 7,392 of those – 89.4% – were absentee ballots. As of 5 p.m. April 2, Oldenburg said she and city staff processed 8,226 absentee ballots.
At polling places on Tuesday, April 7, no more than 500 voters walked into any one location. District 4 had the most in-person voters, with 492 ballots cast, and second highest number of absentee ballots.
Districts 1, 2 and 3 all had numbers in the 300s for in-person voting, with those votes making up no more than a quarter of all ballots.
More voters participated in the April 7 election than in 2019, when 6,621 people cast votes; however, this election’s turnout was smaller than the number of participants in the April 2016 election, the last time a presidential primary was held. Approximately 13% less votes were counted in this year’s election, compared to April 2016, when 10,284 ballots were cast.
All of Fitchburg’s districts saw decreases in voter numbers. District 4 saw the smallest decrease, going from 2,852 votes in 2016 to 2,803 this week, while District 1 saw the largest decrease of just over 500 votes. Residents from District 1 cast 1,255 votes this week, in comparison to 1,760 in April 2016.
Both Districts 2 and 3 saw decreases of 362 and 302 votes in 2020 from 2016, respectively.
Results from election day won’t be available until at least Monday, April 13. A Supreme Court decision from the day before the election ruled that as long as absentee ballots were postmarked by April 7, they were eligible to be counted if they were delivered to clerks by 4 p.m. April 13.