The city will introduce electronic poll books for the February election to speed up voting and reduce work for poll workers and the clerk’s office.
City of Fitchburg clerk Tracy Oldenburg told the Star the electronic poll books, called Badger Books, will replace paper versions and will be more efficient in checking voters in and processing absentee votes.
“It’s basically a wonderful time-saving tool, not only for our department, but for the voters, for the election inspectors, for everybody involved,” she said. “It’s so easy to use, everything is right there on the screen for you to use.”
The books will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 18, where two local primaries and one state primary will be on the ballot. Typically, primary elections see lower voter participation, Oldenburg said, which is why the city decided to implement them at a time when it’s not quite as busy at the polling places.
Badger Books only do what a printed poll book could do, Oldenburg said. They don’t have the ability to tabulate votes, and are only connected to other electronic poll books throughout the state through an internal server. Voters will still receive a printed ballot, and those will go through the same tabulation system as prior elections.
The Badger Books are a completely different technology than the ones used in the Iowa caucuses earlier this week. Those held back results because of “coding issues” with the state’s Democratic Party’s app, which was being used for the first time. Badger Books were created by the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2017 to work in tandem with the state’s WisVote registration database.
The electronic poll book system ensures that voter counts and numbers are correct, because it eliminates human counting err, Oldenburg added.
All poll workers in the City of Fitchburg will be cross-trained on both the Badger Books and the tabulation machines, Oldenburg said.
Should there be technological issues with the Badger Books – the main one Oldenburg said could occur is a power outage – the devices have a back-up battery that will allow the election chief to see where the books left off, and start using paper poll books as a back-up system.
“The same materials you’d have at any election will be there, regardless of the Badger Book usage,” she said.