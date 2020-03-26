Almost 40% of Fitchburg’s nearly 16,000 registered voters have already requested to vote absentee in the upcoming April 7 election.
The city has mailed 5,452 absentee ballots to residents, and 844 voters participated in in-person absentee voting prior to City Hall closing to the public at the end of the day March 24, Fitchburg clerk Tracy Oldenburg told the Star in an email Thursday, March 26. As of the Feb. 18 primary election, the city has 15,858 registered voters.
Wisconsin residents who have yet to register to vote for the April 7 election have until March 30 to do so and can register online at myvote.wi.gov. Anyone who is a registered voter but would like to have a ballot mailed has until 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, to request the ballot.
All ballots must be returned to the city clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, for them to be counted. Fitchburg City Hall will have a vestibule available for residents to drop their ballots off in if they’d prefer to not send them back by mail.
Fitchburg’s ballots include a contested race for each aldermanic district in the city, as well as a presidential primary and an election for state Supreme Court between incumbent Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.
The city will take appointments to vote in person for anyone who needs to register to vote or has to vote absentee because he or she has no other means of accessing an absentee ballot over email. Those appointments will be held at City Hall and can be made by calling the clerk’s office at 270-4200.
To vote absentee by mail, residents can request a ballot through myvote.wi.gov, where they will be required to upload proof of photo ID that voters normally have to show at the polls. County Clerk Scott McDonell has advised voters they can also mark the box that indicates they are indefinitely confined, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore do not have to upload ID.