Costs for the City of Fitchburg’s Madison Metro service are going up – and city officials aren’t happy about it.
The costs for the public transit service usually go up by around $20,000 each year, city administrator Patrick Marsh said, which is the estimate the city was given by the transit authority in late summer.
But when the city received its invoice on the Friday before the Common Council passed the budget, officials learned the agency’s budget was $79,000 higher than what the city was told, a 22% increase. And the timing of the notification meant the Council couldn’t legally put in an amendment to adjust the amount of money going toward the transit service.
Costs are increasing because of a new bus barn, the acquisition of a larger facility and an operating budget the City of Madison is finding “unsustainable,” Marsh said.
City staff have contacted the City of Madison stating the increase is “out of line,” he said during the Tuesday, Nov. 26, meeting, and that the way Fitchburg was notified was “unprofessional.”
The City of Madison will be providing the City of Fitchburg with written options as how to proceed with the increased payment.
One of those options, Marsh said, is to tell the City of Madison that Fitchburg isn’t paying the increase. Another option would be looking into reducing the number of bus routes, particularly ones used in comparison to others.
“That’s not ideal, because ultimately, some people use those,” he said.
The third option would be the Council agreeing to pay the increase, which Marsh said he didn’t see happening. Other municipalities the Madison Metro partners with, including Verona and Sun Prairie, paid their portions for the increase for service cost.
Mayor Aaron Richardson stated in the meeting that another consideration might be taking the payment given to the Madison Metro and forming their own transit system.
“We might be able to provide a robust system that’s really only in Fitchburg and you’d have South Transfer drop-off points in Madison,” he said. “I think those are alternatives we need to consider, because then we’ll have some more control over it, and possibly provide better service in Fitchburg.”
The Council will discuss potential action in future meetings.