When city administrator Patrick Marsh announced June 23 the city's plan to reopen facilities, there was a caveat: The number of COVID-19 cases needed to remain under control at the county level.
At the time, Dane County’s total number of cases stood at 1,256 diagnosed since March 9; by July 6, that number had doubled to 2,510.
True to their word, city staff reversed course and announced July 2 that city facilities, including city hall, the senior center and community center, the library and the popular McKee Farms Park splash pad, will stay closed for now.
“Keeping employees and residents safe is the No. 1 priority for the city,” the announcement read.
City Hall, the senior center and the community center were to be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday during the reopening stage, but will continue to be closed. City Hall continues to be open for public meetings, though room capacity is regulated to 10 people apiece in the chambers and overflow rooms.
All reservations for the Community Center or park shelters have been canceled, and the splash pad will stay closed.
Senior center staff will continue to work in the office and will take one-on-one appointments, made in advance, for senior citizens who need assistance.
The library, which had been planning to be open for eight hours a day, instead opted to expand its same-day curbside pickup from eight hours a week to 40. The times each day will vary, and people are encouraged to check the library’s website for specific times and material reservations.
People are encouraged to use online services as much as possible. For information, call 270-4200 or visit the city’s website at fitchburgwi.gov.