City of Fitchburg buildings and facilities are expected to open the first Monday in July, including a popular splash pad.
Patrick Marsh, city administrator, told the Common Council at its Tuesday, June 23, meeting that City Hall, the senior center and the library are planning to open with a current date of July 6. The McKee Farms Park splash pad, which Marsh had previously said would be closed for the summer, is also scheduled to open the weekend of the Fourth of July.
The splash pad’s opening is dependent on proper maintenance, Marsh said. Other outdoor facilities like baseball and softball fields, and basketball courts will be open for practices, but no games, he added.
The reopening of buildings is considered a soft one, Marsh said, with limited hours. City Hall, the senior center and the community center would all be accessible from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and the library is planning to be open for eight hours a day to spread out a higher volume of visitors than the other buildings.
The senior center will be available by appointment only, Marsh added.
Anyone who enters city buildings will not be required to wear a mask, Marsh said, but it is highly encouraged for people to do so. Staff are being asked to wear masks when out in common spaces outside of their offices and when interacting with the public.
Marsh said that it’s not ruling out future closures based on guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County, which is looking at nine different health-based metrics for its Forward Dane reopening plan.
“If it looks like there’s a spike, we’ll revert back to the same status we’re in right now,” he said.