A little more than two months after a motorcyclist died on County Hwy. MM, the City of Fitchburg and Dane County are partnering to improve safety at two intersections along the road.
Standing on the Capital City Trail around noon Tuesday, Nov. 5, a few hundred feet from the McCoy Road and Hwy. MM intersection where the 60 year old Stoughton man died in late August after being hit by a driver who failed to yield when making a left turn, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson announced the upcoming installation of two traffic improvements.
The improvements include the installation of traffic lights at the McCoy intersection, as well as the Lacy Road along Hwy. MM, an intersection which will be one of the connection points for the Terravessa development and an Oregon School District elementary school, both of which are currently under construction.
The Capital City Trail crosses over Hwy. MM just to the north of the McCoy Road intersection, and is traveled by around 125,000 people, a news release from the county stated.
The city and the county will share the cost of the projects. The project at McCoy Road will be two-thirds covered by the county, while the Lacy Road project will be shared equally by the city and the county.
As the county’s population grows, Parisi said, the roads will see an increase in traffic of all kinds, and subsequently there will be a larger interest in increasing commuter safety.
“Our goal is for everyone, whether they’re a bicyclist, a motorcyclist, or cars or pedestrians, to be able to co-exist as safely as possible,” he said.
According to the release, the traffic lights are anticipated to be functioning at the Lacy Road intersection by Aug. 1, and the set at McCoy Road by Oct. 31 of next year.