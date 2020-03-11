The 2020 U.S. Census is coming this spring, and Fitchburg city leaders are working to make sure everyone gets counted, Wade Thompson, community development planner for the city of Fitchburg told the Star.
To that end, the city last month formed what’s known as a Complete Count Committee at the recommendation of the U.S. Census Bureau. Committees like this one are being formed throughout the country to help municipalities coordinate their outreach efforts.
“The federal folks are just trying to help communities get prepared to participate in the census,” said Thompson.
He said forming the committee wasn’t mandatory, but “it certainly benefits the city, and the more we can do to ensure full participation in the census, I think the better off we’ll be.”
Counts from the census help determine how much funding cities like Fitchburg receive for a variety of government programs and services, as well as things like congressional redistricting.
Meeting for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 26, the city’s committee discussed opportunities to spread the word to Fitchburg residents on the importance of returning their census forms.
Starting this month, census forms will be mailed out and begin arriving at households across the country according to the U.S. Census Bureau website, with April 1 designated at the federal level as Census Day.
Everyone is required to complete their census forms by law, but sometimes getting people to complete their forms accurately and on time can be a challenge. Committee members will be looking for a variety of ways to remind and assist people in the process.
Fitchburg’s Complete Count Committee comprises Thompson, Dorothy Krause, who is both a District 27 supervisor for the county and District 4 alder for the city, Ruth Becker who works for the city clerk’s office, assistant senior center director David Hill and Elizabeth Prado and Carmen Torres-Kinerk – both neighborhood navigators.
Of particular importance, Thompson said, will be reaching out to the neighborhoods in the north part of the city, which have been historically undercounted. That will be the job of Torres-Kinerk and Prado.
As neighborhood navigators for the North Fish Hatchery Road corridor, they have been working since May to connect residents of those neighborhoods to resources including government and non-profit services related to health and education.
Seniors are another community that could be difficult to count, Thompson said. That’s why outreach to the senior center will be especially important.
The committee also identified faith communities as a Hub from which to complete their outreach. That effort will be led in partnership with the Fitchburg Faith Network and City Leaders group. Organized in 2014, the group connects leaders of the city’s churches with city staff for efforts like the census outreach.
Thompson said the committee will be reaching out to local school districts to help them in their efforts, and will use other opportunities around the city, such as putting census reminders at the top of citywide emails and documents.