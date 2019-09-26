Getting around Fitchburg has been difficult lately on four wheels.
Now people on two wheels will need to find a detour from the Capital City bike Trail starting Oct. 2.
The trail will close in early October from Fish Hatchery Road to Seminole Highway, as that segment of the trail receives asphalt pavement resurfacing, a bridge replacement and improvements at road crossings that meet American Disability Act standards.
The path is expected to reopen in November.
The closure is part of a three-year, three-phase project that includes segments of the Capital City Trail to the east and west of the segment scheduled to close. Last year, the segment to the east was closed for improvements from Fish Hatchery to Nob Hill Road.
For information about the project, Alex DeSmidt, the Dane County Parks facility planner, at desmidt.alex@countyofdane.com.