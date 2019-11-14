The Capital City Trail has been reopened from Fish Hatchery Road to Seminole Highway.
The multi-use path, often used for biking, was reopened today after being closed in early October for restoration work and a bridge replacement, according to a news release from the county.
“The Capital City Trail is one of the most popular locations to bike in Dane County, and we are committed to restoring the trail so it can continue to be enjoyed for many years to come,” said County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “By investing in our network of trails, we enhance our outdoor spaces and Dane County residents’ quality of life.”
The closure was part of a county-led three-phase project to replace a 10-mile portion of the two-decade old trail. The final phase, which will take place next year, will comprise improvements done to the trail from Seminole Highway to the bike roundabout, and it will include similar improvements as the prior two phases such as pavement resurfacing, better signage and improvements to drainage and accessibility based on Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
In 2018, the largest part of the trail was restored, stretching from Nob Hill Road in Madison to Fish Hatchery Road.