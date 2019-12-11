Not everyone got what they wanted during the final step of the City of Fitchburg 2020 budget process Tuesday, Nov. 12.
But the two alders who proposed the amendments could at least walk away with a part of something that they asked for.
The final budget, which is mostly identical to what Mayor Aaron Richardson proposed in September, addresses only a fraction of staffing requests but still results in a 2.8 percent increase in city taxes on the average home.
Over the final two months of the public process, Alds. Julia Arata-Fratta (Dist. 2) and Tom Clauder (D-4) hoped to squeeze just a bit more out of it without exceeding the state spending cap Richardson’s budget was bumping up against. Arata-Fratta’s amendment asked for more funding for the Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, and Clauder’s amendment sought a half-time code enforcement officer position for the building inspection department.
After the public hearing Nov. 12, alders funded part of those requests by removing several other items that had been suggested in related amendments.
After deciding to fund the HNI request, which was for $15,000, they decided to reduce it by $2,000 and put that toward the salary of the code enforcement position.
In order to pay for the budget amendments without going over the state limit, alders voted to take multiple items out, including the replacement of two separate items at McKee Farms Park – the tennis court fence ($25,000) and the utility enclosure ($5,000).
Alders voted against another cost-saving move, delaying data migration to Fitchburg-based company OneNeck ($15,000).
They also voted down raises requested by the Fitchburg Fire Department ($13,544) to promote three of its firefighters to lieutenant.
An amendment to fund a consultant to reconsider the amount of compensation given to the city’s elected officials was withdrawn after alders were advised that city staff could do the same work.
An amendment to prioritize the repair of streets in the Briarwood subdivision over other city street repairs also failed. Some alders said the city’s scientific process of identifying streets in need of repair should outweigh promises given to residents that the roads would eventually be fixed.