City looking at HNI funds

City of Fitchburg staff are investigating if a Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative grant given to Chapel Valley Church might be a violation of the First Amendment.

A $10,000 grant was awarded to Chapel Valley Church for secular community events that were not for religious purposes during the last application cycle. The grant hasn't been paid to the church yet.

According to a Nov. 1 news release from the Freedom from Religion Foundation, church leaders described the event, called the Daniel Project in June, as an opportunity to "bring the light of Jesus, in us, wherever we go."

Mayor Aaron Richardson said city staff is doing its research and speaking to alders who attended the event to determine if the church violated its pledge to keep the event secular.