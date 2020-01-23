City of Fitchburg police are investigating an incident where a person was found dead on the bike path adjacent to Fitchrona Road Wednesday, a department news release stated.
At 12:47 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, officers from the department were dispatched to the bike path area located just north of Nesbitt Road after receiving a report of a deceased person on the path.
The release stated the death does not appear suspicious at this time and the department said there is no concern for public safety following this incident.
For several hours, police blocked traffic at the Fitchrona and Nesbitt roads intersection from exiting north out of the roundabout while the investigation was ongoing.
Information about the person who died has not been released.
