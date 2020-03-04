Mike Bisbach has brought an extensive background of both landscaping and civil engineering to his position with the City of Fitchburg.
Since he started as the public works director in July 2019, the community has welcomed him with open arms, Bisbach said. When he applied, he said it wasn’t long before he was taking on the Fish Hatchery Road construction project or making efforts to help the city, and surrounding municipalities, combat water issues – Lake Barney specifically.
Bisbach said he enjoys the variety the position offers him. He wants to leave behind a legacy of customer service and proactivity, as there is no shortage of city projects.
His goal right now is to prep for Fish Hatchery Construction to begin in April. More projects he’s working on include the McKee Road project and extending Promega on Commerce Park Drive.
An ongoing feat to tackle is how the city is going to manage its water problems with the onslaught of increased rainfall and a changing climate, but Bisbach said he is ready for the challenge.
Describing himself as fiscally conservative, however, Bisbach said he wants to take on each project responsibly.
“I want people’s dollars to be used wisely and effectively,” he said. “That’s very important to me.”
Since graduating from Iowa-Grant High School in 1986 as salutatorian, Bisbach has had a wide variety of working experience. He’s owned his own landscaping business and worked for his father-in-law, for the states of Wisconsin and Illinois, for a consulting firm, for a greenhouse and for his hometown of Dodgeville, where he still lives.
He attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, graduating in 1991 with his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering.
He worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation as an engineer until 1998, but as he started a family with his wife, Bisbach longed to come back to his hometown, becoming the city’s public works director until 2005.
Bisbach then struck out on his own to start a business – Bisbach Landscape and Professional Services. In addition to civil engineering, Bisbach said he enjoys the art of landscaping and gardening.
Afterward, Bisbach was as a project manager for both the Wisconsin Department of Administration division of state facilities until 2007, subsequently for his father-in-law at Energy Unlimited, helping to install wood shavings and other means of landscaping across the nation.
“I would survey sites and then determine how we could locate equipment on the site,” Bisbach said. “From there, the economy for his business went south.”
Years later, between two stints with private consulting firm Jewell and Associates, he would open another business, a nursery greenhouse, eventually finding the capital investment wasn’t worth it.
“I always wanted to do it … just wanted to see if it was economically viable or not,” he said.