The Badger State Trail bridge will be closed through August as a new structure will be built as a part of the McKee Road construction.
In an announcement from the city Friday, April 24, the closure will start on Monday, April 27, reopening near the end of August. That timeline is dependent on good weather conditions, and obtaining materials, which has become less certain with the COVID-19 illness causing disruptions in the supply chain.
The city’s McKee Road reconstruction is in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation’s last phase of the Verona Road project.
As a result of both projects, McKee Road will be reconstructed from Seminole Highway going west to Fitchrona Road this year, with construction expected to wrap up in November.
The detour for the closure will take users onto Sub Zero Parkway, Commerce Park Drive and Cottonwood Street before jumping onto the Military Ridge State Trail to access the Badger State Trail at the bike roundabout.
Cyclists who travel on Seminole Highway are also encouraged to use the detour route because construction in the area will cause the narrowing of lanes for vehicles.