Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (Dist. 2) has been elected as the City of Fitchburg Common Council’s new president.
Confirmed in a unanimous vote during an organizational meeting Tuesday, April 21, she succeeds former District 2 alder Dan Bahr as president. He left the Council this month after he lost a re-election bid for a third term.
Arata-Fratta was nominated by fellow District 2 Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt, as well as by Ald. Shannon Strassman (D-3).
Normally the voting process for Council president is done anonymously, but with five alders opting to join through video conferencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arata-Fratta was instead confirmed with a voice vote.
Arata-Fratta told fellow alders and city staff that she ran for Council president because she believes she has proven herself to be a responsible and community focused leader in her five years as a part of the governing body.
“Fitchburg is a diverse, vibrant and growing city that needs leaders with integrity who will work together, treat other people’s opinions and perspectives with respect and also reflect the population they represent,” she said. “I will be a strong leader who has the knowledge and experience necessary to work collaboratively on the important issues facing Fitchburg, and who understands the characteristics and composition of our community.”
The April 21 meeting was also the first for the Council’s three new alders, Gerhardt, Joe Maldonado (D-1) and Randy Udell (D-4). With the new members, Arata-Fratta and mayor Aaron Richardson appointed alders to their committees for the year.
Arata-Fratta appointed standing committee members, placing Ald. Sarah Schroeder on the public safety committee as chair and Strassman and Maldonado as members. For the Personnel committee, she appointed Ald. Dorothy Krause (D-1) as chair and Gerhardt and Ald. Tom Clauder (D-4) as members.
For the Finance committee, Arata-Fratta appointed herself as the chair, with Udell and Gerhardt as members.