Four apartments were damaged in a fire on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
The fire started in a second-floor apartment and quickly spread to the apartment adjacent to it, according to a news release from the Fitchburg Fire Department. Two below sustained water damage as crews put out the fire.
The origin of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday morning. Fire crews put out the fire quickly, the release said.
Crews responded to the fire just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, after a Fitchburg police officer was tipped off to smoke coming from a building by two children who were in the neighborhood, the release said. Shortly after, a 911 call came in from residents of one of the apartments.
The Red Cross and Salvation Army were asked to provide assistance for affected residents.
Six fire departments from the surrounding communities arrived on scene to assist Fitchburg with putting out the fire, and another staffed Fitchburg’s fire station during the call.