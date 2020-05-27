The Chalet Gardens Apartments on Fitchburg’s northwest side has been deemed safe to inhabit after tenants were evacuated for potential hazardous materials on Tuesday.
Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, all residents of the apartment complex on the 2300 block of Chalet Gardens Road were evacuated out of precaution after officers found potentially hazardous material during a welfare check, according to a City of Fitchburg Police news release.
Five units assisted in investigating the case, including members of the Wisconsin National Guard After a nine-hour investigation, the area was deemed safe, and residents were able to return to the complex early Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported as a result of the materials and no damage to the building occurred, according to the release.
The Red Cross provided temporary housing for occupants of two apartment units, and occupants of a third apartment unit were able to make personal arrangements.
The investigation remains open, and Fitchburg Police Department and other responders will likely remain on scene until the investigation is complete, according to the news release.