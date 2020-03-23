The City of Fitchburg will limit in-person absentee voting after March 24 to scheduled appointments as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
The city stated in a Monday, March 23, emailed announcement that the regular hours at City Hall will end at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, two weeks before the April 7 election, in the interest of public safety. The announcement from the city urged residents to vote absentee by mail instead.
Fitchburg’s ballots include a contested race for each aldermanic district in the city, as well as a presidential primary and an election for state Supreme Court between incumbent Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.
The city will take appointments to vote in-person for anyone who needs to register to vote or has to vote absentee because he or she has no other means of accessing an absentee ballot over email. Those appointments will be held at City Hall and can be made by calling the clerk’s office at 270-4200.
To vote absentee by mail, residents can request a ballot through myvote.wi.gov, where they will be required to upload proof of photo ID that voters normally have to show at the polls.