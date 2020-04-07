Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.