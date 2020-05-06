Almost 70% of Fitchburg residents have responded to the 2020 Census, but efforts to collect the remaining forms will be delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 69.7% of residents in Fitchburg had responded either online or by mail as of Tuesday, May 5. That’s slightly lower than Dane County’s 71.1% rate of response but higher than the state average of 64.8%.
The federal government announced in April that some of its operations would be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Census workers knocking on doors to collect Census forms from those who have not responded yet.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, the original schedule had Census workers interviewing households in person from May 13 through July 31. Those activities will now be taking place from Aug. 11 through Oct. 31.
Wade Thompson, the city's community development planner said that according to Fitchburg's Census representative, "It sounds like there will be 'door to door' follow up by the Census Bureau in August to those city residences that haven’t self-responded by that date."
In the meantime, Thompson said he planned to restart meetings of the city's Complete Count Commitee, formed to help increase Census responses in Fitchburg, in June.
Though some Census field operations have had their schedules adjusted, residents still can respond to the Census online at my2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by completing and returning the forms sent through the mail.