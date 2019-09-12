Hosted in a restored barn built in the 1870s, Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest returns for its 18th year.
Headliners of the Madison-based band Harmonious Wail organized the “gypsy swing extravaganza” starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Art in the Barn, 5927 Adams Road.
Tickets start at $35 on Friday and $40 on Saturday, guests who purchase general admission tickets are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on. Tickets can be purchased online by searching Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest 2019 on brownpapertickets.com.
Both days include a 5:30 p.m. Wisconsin Brewing Company happy hour with Denver-based band LAPOMPE and an evening “Gypsy Campfire” jam.
The lineup includes Harmonious Wail, Joscho Stephan of Germany, Milwaukee Hot Club, Steve Gibon’s Gypsy Rhythm Project and Don Stierberg Trio.
There will be vendors with food available for purchase but guests are allowed to bring picnics.
For more info, visit midwestgypsyswingfest.com.