August will kick off the statewide fundraiser for Huntington’s disease and it comes to Fitchburg on Aug. 18.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, McKee Farms Park opens for the Team Hope Walk for Huntington’s Disease. All proceeds support the mission of Huntington’s Disease Society of America, which is to improve the lives of everyone impacted by the disease.
Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, affecting a person’s physical and mental abilities, according to the HDSA’s website. Symptoms “are described as having ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s simultaneously.”
Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the event site, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. Participants can run or walk a 5K during the event. This is a family-friendly event, where children and pets are encouraged to join the fun.
The team has raised more than $16,200 so far.
The fundraiser has taken place in Neenah and Eau Claire earlier this month and is scheduled to take place in Brookfield at the Fox Brook Park on Aug. 25.