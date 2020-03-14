I encourage residents of District 3 to vote for Shannon Strassman.
Shannon was appointed by the Common Council to replace Dan Carpenter when he moved out of District 3. I am happy to see Shannon has taken the same approach as Dan; one that puts the needs and voice of residents first when important decisions are being made.
Shannon has roots in the community that span most of her entire life. After a few years away, she moved back to the area to be close to her family and raise her daughter. While working with Shannon, I have known her to be hard-working, approachable, collaborative and thoughtful. She truly cares about the future of Fitchburg and wants it to be even better for her daughter’s generation.
Shannon learned the issues impacting District 3 and all of Fitchburg very quickly, especially those relating to public safety, affordability and density. She has worked closely with Mayor Richardson, her council colleagues, and those on the committees she serves on, including the Community and Economic Development Authority, Public Safety and Human Services and Landmarks Preservation Commission. She seeks information from city staff and many experienced citizens to give her history on issues. I give her credit for learning so much so fast!
District 3 has the opportunity to elect someone who understands that constituent service is meant to empower those you represent, not deny their voice from being heard. Shannon brings a unique perspective as a single-mother and renter and will always put residents first. The motto on her campaign sign says it all: “Your Values Your Voice”
Please vote for Shannon Strassman on April 7.
Rita Henricks
City of Fitchburg