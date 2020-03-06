We are writing to encourage fellow residents of District 3 to elect Dave Carlson as our representative on Fitchburg Common Council.
We have known Dave and his wife Rochelle for more than 30 years, and we were very happy when they moved here in 2016. Dave has always been involved in community affairs through church, youth sports, scouting, and more. He got involved in Fitchburg very quickly, as president of their condo association and as a member of the city’s plan commission.
Dave is honest, thoughtful, and hard-working. We don’t always see eye-to-eye with Dave politically, but we respect his judgment. He listens to what others are saying, and treats everyone with respect.
He has the talent and he’ll put in the time to be a good alder. Please join us in voting for Dave April 7.
Jim and Maureen Anderson
City of Fitchburg