It has been a privilege getting to know and work with Dan Bahr over the years.
He is committed to helping various causes in and around Fitchburg through his role as Secretary and active member of the Fitchburg Lions Club. He is a dedicated alder for District 2 and community volunteer, and I know him to be thoughtful, hard-working and sincere about helping others in everything he does.
Dan treats constituent service like customer service by listening and advocating for residents. When an issue comes forward, he makes that issue his issue at city hall by working with constituents, city staff, fellow alders, Mayor Richardson and other interested parties to make sure the issue is addressed.
Dan firmly believes in transparency at City Hall and that decisions must be made in a fiscally responsible manner. He is thoughtful about how and where we grow, and wants to make Fitchburg affordable for renters, homeowners, seniors, and the next generation. Dan believes in funding essential public safety services, investing in vulnerable neighborhoods, and environmental sustainability.
I know Dan has earned the trust of his constituents during his time on the council by making sure residents are informed and heard at city hall when important decisions are being made. I encourage residents of District 2 to support Dan Bahr for another term and vote for him on April 7.
Alice Jenson
City of Fitchburg