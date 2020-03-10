Fitchburg is fortunate to have a candidate like Gabriella Gerhardt running for city council and I urge everyone in District 2 to vote for Gabriella on April 7.
As President and CEO of Madison Children’s Museum, I’ve seen firsthand how Gabriella’s work transformed our organization and the audience we serve. She is a curious and intentional learner who builds knowledge on evidence, observations, and research, and balances it with human, social, and cultural context. Her training as a scientist has set her up to be purposeful with data and her career in nonprofits has set her up to be an empathetic listener.
Gabriella was a key player in the museum’s efforts to better serve a more socio-economically diverse population of families. Her thoughtful work in designing and implementing policy changes to remove barriers to attendance through our Access for Everyone program led to a radical change in our practices and outcomes. Visits by eligible, under-resourced families grew from 15% to 30% of museum attendees—including children who especially benefit from our enriched educational experiences.
Fitchburg residents and businesses face many diverse challenges and opportunities. With Gabriella’s collaborative and tenacious spirit, work ethic, and commitment to making smart decisions based on evidence and analysis, I’m confident she’ll do great things for the people of Fitchburg.
Debbie Gilpin
Village of Cottage Grove