State Representative Jimmy Anderson made a reasonable request. Anderson requested to phone in to some committee meetings – just some committee meetings, not every committee meeting.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos refused this straightforward request, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The ADA is federal civil rights law. The ADA guarantees the constitutional right of every citizen to participate in the civic life of our democracy. The people Anderson was elected to serve, are entitled to his participation in the work of the Wisconsin State Assembly. Vos’ refusal makes second-class citizens of the people Rep. Anderson represents.
Representatives Anderson and Vos both took the same oath of office: “to uphold the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Wisconsin”. The US Constitution guarantees the right of every citizen to participate in the work of government, a foundation of our democracy.
By violating the ADA, federal civil rights law, Speaker Vos violates the rights of every person in Wisconsin.
Dorothy Dean
CEO, Disability Justice