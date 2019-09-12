Wisconsin artist Joe Willie Smith will use material found at Promega to build usable musical instruments to display and play during this year’s Promega Fall Art Showcase.
Participants can hear his story, along with eight other artists, during a symposium from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E. Cheryl Parkway. An opening reception to the exhibit “In Harmony,” follows the symposium from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The exhibition is open to the public Sept. 17 through Dec. 31.
Smith, a Milwaukee resident, creates pieces using wood, broken glass, steel or car parts all pieced together to build a musical instrument he can play.
During a 2014 art show in Scottsdale, his exhibition description deemed him a “cultural treasure hunter” and said he is known for scouring recycling centers, fields, alleys and thrift stores for media.
Dane Arts’ artists, who plan to exhibit alongside Smith, include a time-stacking photographer, fused glass artist, wood sculptor and an artist who uses reclaimed skateboards, according to a news release.
Organizers warn of surrounding construction projects and advise allowing extra time for parking.
For information, visit promega-artshow.com