Twenty years seem to have gone by fast for Gymfinity owners J and Stephanie Orkowski.
“It doesn’t feel like we’ve been doing it for this long, but when you love something- time flies.” says J Orkowski.
On Sept. 4, Gymfinity celebrated the 20th anniversary of providing gymnastics and children’s activities to Dane County.
On Sunday, Oct. 6, owners celebrated with a birthday party to thank their member families for their loyalty and also welcome in some new participants.
During the celebration, owners unveiled a new ninja cage. There were plenty of activities for kids, including the warrior rig, allowing kids to swing from ring to ring, and the warrior wall, where children can reach up to 12 feet.
Gymfinity also hosted a silent auction to raise money for charities important to their staff.
“We really wanted to be able to give back for all the good that has come our way,” Stephanie said.
The silent auction raised almost $500 to be distributed to local and international charities.
For information, call 848-3547.