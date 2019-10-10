Gently used books will be for sale on behalf of the Friends of Fitchburg Library later this month.
Shoppers can find CDs, DVDs, children’s books, adult fiction and nonfiction. The sale goes from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 18, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the library.
There is a fill up a bag of books for $5 sale, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
All funds benefit the nonprofit organization that supports the library — more than $3,000 has been raised at previous events.
For information, contact 729-1788 or email fofl@friendsoffitchburglibrary.com.