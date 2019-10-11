Just over a century ago, women earned the right to vote in the United States.
To celebrate that victory, the Fitchburg Historical Society, Dane County Historical Society and library have joined together to host “How The Great Battle for Woman Suffrage Was Won.”
The presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the library, 5530 Lacy Road. It will feature Bob Kahn, Ph. D in curriculum instruction who Catherine Schneider, member of Fitchburg Historical Society, said is “very well educated” and has engaging storytelling abilities.
He will bring the history of the Woman Suffrage movement to life, Schneider said, answering questions how how we relate to that history, where we see ourselves fitting into the narrative and why its important to get involved in the political process, even today.
“It’s a dramatic story that’s taken place over a number of generations,” Schneider said.
Longtime poll worker Winnie Lacy will speak with a Fitchburg emphasis on the movement while Kahn will present on the state’s involvement.
Visitors will learn facts, Schneider said, like how the late Wisconsin governor Robert La Rollette’s wife, Belle, was a state catalyst for woman suffrage. Schneider said Belle traveled around and spoke around the country for 64 consecutive days, advocating on women’s behalf.
“Hearing this story helps us appreciate this was not always a right that we had,” Schneider said. “This came with a price ... our heritage with this is to appreciate and cherish the fact that we have the right to vote and never miss the opportunity.