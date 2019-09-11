You don’t have to wish that kids can live out their wildest dreams – you can walk for it.
The annual Walk for Wishes fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the Kid’s Dash at 10 a.m. and the 5K run and 2 mile walk starting at 10:30 a.m.
There’s no registration fees to participate if you register before the day of the event, but a $10 fee for day-of registration.
Participants are encouraged to collect pledges prior to starting the race.
Prior to the walk and runs, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will highlight children with terminal illnesses who have received a Wish, and will surprise another with the granting of their wish.
Proceeds from the event go toward funding Wishes.
For information, visit wish.org.