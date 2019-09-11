Walk for Wishes 2019 file art

Children at the starting line of the 0.8-mile run cross the starting line during the Walk for Wishes 5K on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

 File photo by Kimberly Wethal

You don’t have to wish that kids can live out their wildest dreams – you can walk for it.

The annual Walk for Wishes fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the Kid’s Dash at 10 a.m. and the 5K run and 2 mile walk starting at 10:30 a.m.

There’s no registration fees to participate if you register before the day of the event, but a $10 fee for day-of registration.

Participants are encouraged to collect pledges prior to starting the race.

Prior to the walk and runs, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin will highlight children with terminal illnesses who have received a Wish, and will surprise another with the granting of their wish.

Proceeds from the event go toward funding Wishes.

For information, visit wish.org.

