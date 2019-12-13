The Fitchburg Senior Center hosted a Veterans Day Recognition program at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Korean War veteran Jim Klahr, of Fitchburg, presented the colors at the start of the program.
Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher, an Air Force veteran, provided a brief reflection on the importance of why Veterans Day is celebrated.
Students from Eagle School then led the missing man table ceremony. The table serves as a focal point of remembrance in honor of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.
Music director Doris Koster and accompanist Carolyn White led the Fitchburg Singers in a retrospective of war songs from a variety of eras. Many familiar songs roused the audience into singing along.
Eagle School students read WWI Lt. Col. John McCrae’s poem, “In Flanders Fields,” introducing a wall of artwork representing various depictions of the poppy flower, led by Eagle School art teacher Jayne Baitinger-Peterson. Poppies are a memorial flower for those who died in wars.
The students performed patriotic songs, led by Eagle School music instructor, Darlene Harper.
At the conclusion of the program, Koster led the Fitchburg Singers in performing the official service songs for each of the five branches of the military, while Pulvermacher handed out the corresponding branch’s flag to veterans from each branch to wave. He waved the Air Force flag during its service song, 1947’s “Off We Go” by Robert MacArthur Crawford.
Jim Klahr retired the colors, concluding the program.