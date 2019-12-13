The Agora Center in Fitchburg held three nights of holiday activities during the “Get Festive with Agora” event, held Thursday Dec.6 to Saturday, Dec. 7.
Inside a heated festival tent were live musical performances by the Wheelhouse bluegrass band, Zweifel Bros polka band and SlipJig Celtic Band, in addition to holiday pop up shops, mulled cider and wine, and food vendors.
Activities included horse-drawn carriage rides, strolling carolers, kids crafts, holiday movies and business open houses.
Jennifer Binder, general manager of the Fitchburg Princeton Club, entertained children dressed as Mrs. Claus in a homemade outfit. She was joined by Erin Anderson and Joyce Zimmerman dressed as the elves, Jingle and Bell.