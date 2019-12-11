Turkey hats, costumes and several years of accumulated Berbee Derby T-shirts could be found among the crowd of nearly 6,500 racers who participated in the 16th edition of the charity race on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The Berbee Derby’s 10K run, 5K run and 5K walk seized several Fitchburg streets on the morning of Thanksgiving Day, while numerous other roadways overflowed with the parked cars of attendees.
The event generated over $300,000 in revenue, race director Suzy Shain wrote in an email to the Star. After accounting for expenses, 100% of the profit will go toward the Technology Education Fund.
Berbee Derby founder Jim Berbee created the fund in 2004 to be the recipient of all race proceeds. Last year, the TEF gave almost $100,000 in grants to local organizations for providing better access to computers, software and technological resources, according to the Berbee Derby website.