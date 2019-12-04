Visit Santa early this holiday season at the annual Children’s Holiday Party organized by the City of Fitchburg.
The event in its 33rd year is set for the second Sunday in December. Families are welcome from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road.
Videos of children with Santa are available by request.
In addition to sitting with Santa, children can run off their excess energy with an inflatable playground. There will also be face paintings, crafts and hot chocolate.
For information, visit fitchburgchamber.com