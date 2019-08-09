Local reporters invite Fitchburg residents to bring their story ideas and concerns to the Star’s upcoming “Coffee With a Reporter.”
Held from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, reporters Kimberly Wethal and Scott Girard will be available to hear from citizens at Barriques Cafe, 5957 McKee Road.
Wethal is the community reporter for the Star, and Girard covers both the City of Fitchburg and the Verona and Madison Metropolitan school districts.
Reporters may pull story ideas from the session, and may ask for additional contact information, if necessary.
For information, email Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com.