If you have story ideas, news tips, concerns about the city or feedback about Star stories, our reporters invite Fitchburg residents to share their thoughts during “Coffee With a Reporter.”
From 2-3 p.m., Friday, March 20, reporters Kimberly Wethal and Neal Patten and group editor Jim Ferolie will be available to hear from citizens at Barriques, 5957 McKee Road.
The three will talk with and listen to Fitchburg residents during the second “Coffee with a Reporter” discussion of the year and will consider potential story ideas generated from the conversations.
These casual feedback sessions allow for community residents to engage with reporters from Unified Newspaper Group, which in turn helps the reporters better serve the community.
The Fitchburg Star staff plan to continue hosting “Coffee with a Reporter” sessions regularly throughout the year and welcome suggestions on times and locations for future discussions.
For information, email Patten at neal.patten@wcinet.com.