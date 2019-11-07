The Fitchburg-Verona Rotary Club is hosting its Sipping for Scholars wine tasting fundraiser next week, the proceeds for which go back to scholarships for Verona Area School District students.
The fundraiser is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Yahara Bay Distillery, 6250 Nesbitt Road #200.
Tickets are $50 in advance or $65 at the door. Search Sipping for Scholars on Eventbrite if you wish to purchase online.
The public is invited to the distillery for an evening of wine andfood. Barriques will provide the wine. There will also be a silent auction including hotel stays, restaurant gift certificates and wine.