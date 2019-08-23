The Fitchburg Senior Center hasn’t formally celebrated an anniversary in almost 20 years.
Director Jill McHone said with the center turning 40 this year, it’s time for one.
“It just felt like the right time to celebrate,” she said.
The event is planned to coincide with National Senior Center Month, McHone said, taking place on Thursday, Sept. 19.
From 4-7 p.m., the Fitchburg Senior Center will host the anniversary celebration, complete with food truck options, live music from the Red Hot Horn Dawgs at 5 p.m. on the drive-up patio and beer available for purchase.
Two of the food cart vendors have been confirmed with Toast, which will serve paninis and sandwiches, and Jakarta, a cart that has food of an Indonesian flair. They’re working on securing one more cart, McHone said.
The Chocolate Shoppe van will sell ice cream during the event, too, she added.
At 4:30 p.m., Mayor Aaron Richardson will give a speech, as will former senior center directors and mayors who were instrumental in growing the senior center, McHone said.
Inside the senior center, McHone said a slideshow on the senior center’s history will play, as well as materials on what services the senior center provides.
“We really want it to be a community event,” she said.