Fitchburg Senior Center patrons were able to enjoy food from Fitchburg-based coffee cafe Oasis without leaving their cars on Wednesday, June 17.
The senior center hosted a drive-thru pick-up, where seniors didn't get out of their cars, but had food delivered to them and had the ability to talk with senior center staff about their needs, or just to say hello.
The senior center is planning to do four food drive-thru events on the Wednesdays in July: Donuts and coffee on July 8, Milk and cookies on July 15, Dilly bars on July 22 and popcorn and soda on July 29.
To view or purchase the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.