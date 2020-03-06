The Promega Spring Art Showcase will exhibit pieces over the next three months by three couples – six artists whose works have evolved as a result of their loving, enriching relationships.
The exhibit, titled “pARTners,” will kick off with a symposium in which each artist will discuss their creative process, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 E. Cheryl Pkwy.
That will be followed by an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public, and the exhibit is displaying until Monday, June 1.
Exhibiting artists are couples Theresa Abel and Tim O’ Neill; Anette Hansen and Andy Rubin; and Cynthia Quinn and John Ribble.
Showcase curator and producer Daniel Swadener told the Star he wanted to highlight how cooperation and partnership is often the key to how an artist finds success.
The artists are all close friends of his, he said, and he wanted their work to tell the story of how their bonds have been enriched as a result of their joint love for the arts. And, of course, he wanted to highlight how their artwork has grown over the course of their relationship.
Abel and O’Neill split their time between Stoughton’s Abel Contemporary Gallery and their Madison based studios. Abel works in oil paint, silver point drawing and gilding and O’Neill creates furniture pieces with a modern twist, according to a news release for the showcase.
Hansen is a photographer and ceramicist – exhibiting works from both disciplines at the showcase – and Rubin works in print. He manipulates and prints over historical images, re-contextualizing them to change the way the viewer might have perceived it.
Both Quinn and Ribble have extensive careers as graphic artists, designers and instructors, according to the release. But as Quinn experiments with textiles and hand-embroidery, Ribble paints en plein air landscapes, which is French for “in open air.” He started with oil paints but later transitioned into pastels.
For information, visit promega-artshow.com.
Ancient and modern
Abel’s paintings incorporated compositions that blur the lines between modernism and medieval times, according to the release.
O’Neill, on the other hand, blends his furniture pieces with a refined modern design, with which he combines solid woods and highly figured veneers.
The couple, as evidenced in their pieces, is inspired by all things ancient and new. Abel’s works tell stories with figures and elaborate patterns that draw heavily from her background in the Catholic church and through her love of medieval Italian paintings, the release states.
In Abel’s painting titled “Love, Hate & Sorrow” for example,” three women stand in front of a gold leaf background. Their dresses feature geometrical patterns while their faces are reminiscent of medieval paintings with wide eyes and elongated noses. But their bodies are separated, fragmented by four rectangles.
O ‘Neills interest in anthropology and archeology has led to researching Mayan artwork, African textiles and Chinese sculpture, the release states. That has inspired his usage of traditional woodworking techniques, such as carving and burning.
Reimagining the ordinary
Hansen, being both a ceramicist and photographer, makes forms that are crisp with soothing color schemes and vibrant glazes, according to the release.
Her “Leaf and Small Bowls” ceramic is an example of such shine, the leaf a bright green and the bowls with the same green exterior and deep teal interior.
Like her partner, Hansen has mastered the art of printmaking – the Spring Art Showcase website calls her a self-proclaimed “Jill-of-all-Trades.”
Rubin has worked as a master printer for an extensive tenure, from 1989 to 2015 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Tandem Press, but he teaches printmaking at the university, the release states. His interest has lately been illustrating history and time, but in a way that mirrors how we live.
“Fool’s Pillars,” is a monoprint and birch bark collage by Rubin.
It’s one of the many prints he has re-contextualized to reflect the human condition and our impact on the environment, how we are related and how time wears down how we see the world around us, the release states.
Inspired by nature
Quinn and Ribble have had similar career paths but have veered off to pursue their own studies of art.
It seems nature inspires both of them.
It was during a remodel of the couple’s home studio when Quinn began experimenting with textiles and hand-embroidery, the release states, because she could work anywhere and didn’t need much space. She uses whimsical texture, embroidery threads, beads and hand-dyed fabrics to make her creations.
For example, “Foraging Crow” is a depiction of the bird on top of a deep blue background with some lavender embroidery patterns. The bird sits atop a beaded ground – the beads of are of golds, blacks and silvers with strings adorning the piece’s bottom half. The crow seems to be searching for food.
Ribble used to use oil paints, but has transitioned to pastels, for his en plein air pieces. He paints landscapes, illustrating the relationship between the sky, the land and the water and how it is all connected. He is always invested in telling a good story, the release states.