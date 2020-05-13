As the COVID-19 pandemic carries on, the Progress Center for Black Women has continued normal operations, though its role in the lives of its clientele has become much more significant.
Founder and director Sabrina Madison said the center is assisting clients virtually and over the phone who face unemployment and job uncertainty, high housing costs and mental and physical health concerns. And as national headlines have indicated, the illness disproportionately affects black and Hispanic communities.
Madison said she hears heartbreaking stories reflecting that reality every day – especially from those grieving the loss of a loved one to the disease.
The Progress Center for Black Women still maintains its role of empowering black women and helping them meet their business goals, she said. Madison noted it hosts Zoom video conferencing meetings where clients can share resources and has invited speakers onto those calls – including entrepreneurs sharing tips and authors. On Sundays, the center hosts entrepreneur meetups virtually, as well, Madison said.
Its building, located at 5936 Seminole Centre Ct. #211, is temporarily closed.
To help clients who face economic and health challenges amid the pandemic, Madison said the center has received around $27,000 from local businesses and organizations. For general use funds, she said it has accepted another $28,000.
That, and the center’s normal frugality, makes Madison feel confident where the nonprofit stands financially. And while COVID-19 has set the center back from obtaining a larger space in Madison by about a year and a half, the landlord for the nonprofit’s current building has lowered rent.
Madison said that allows for more room to help the individual who needs the center’s resources most.
Helping can take on a different visual for each client, in addition to offering tips on how to start a business or how to weather an unstable economy.
Sometimes, Madison said, she helps someone escape an abusive significant other by putting the person in a hotel room. Other times, the center helps pay rent and utility fees or connect clients who face mental health struggles with the appropriate resources. Even more have had their groceries delivered to them as they face food insecurity after losing their job.
Madison said COVID-19 affects minority communities not because of any genetic predisposition, but because a large proportion of them work in the industries deemed essential – such as grocery stores, hotels, restaurants. Such are also the industries most hard hit by the economic fallout of the illness.
The disease also exposes the systemic racism that already existed before the pandemic, she said, and even exacerbates it.
“Everything is coming to a head,” Madison said.
But she acknowledged Dane County’s response to the disease seems more proactive than its national counterparts.
Madison said in talks with black leaders around the nation, they speak of more dire situations where resources are essentially barren.