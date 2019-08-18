Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.