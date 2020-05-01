The 70th Annual Parade of Homes, including a Fitchburg neighborhood, will go on as scheduled next month “after thoughtful consideration,” the Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) announced Thursday, April 30.
The event, set for June 19-28, will feature 21 homes across five neighborhoods in Dane County, including Fitchburg’s Fahey Fields.
In a news release, MABA said the group recognizes the current situation facing the local community and is making health and safety for builders, staff, and attendees an “utmost priority.”
“MABA and the Parade of Homes will be monitoring the changing dynamic of the Stay-At-Home Order and will ensure precautions are in place to focus on providing a safe and enjoyable event that fully complies with the mandates of health officials,” read the news release. “It is our hope that the current health crisis improves to a point that does not mandate the closure of the Parade of Homes.”
MABA said it’s working to eliminate potential exposure during the event through a variety of measures, including daily sanitization of each home, continuous disinfecting during open hours, less interaction with ticket takers and limited attendees in each home.
Planned hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The hour of 4-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday is reserved for attendees who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and exciting environment for people to attend once we've reached the benchmarks set for reopening the state through the Badger Back Bounce Plan,” read the news release. “Should Wisconsin fail to reach a phase that allows for the Parade of Homes to open on its scheduled dates, additional considerations will be made to reschedule or host the event fully virtually.”
For information, visit madisonparadeofhomes.com.