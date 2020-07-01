The Fitchburg Public Library has expanded its curbside pickup service in place of reopening July 6 due to a steep increase of Dane County COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, curbside pickup remains only for materials already available at the library. Patrons may request five items per library card, one family may possess up to three of those. Materials may be picked up only on the same day patrons request them, the release states.
To schedule a pickup, patrons can call 729-1790 during the following times:
- Noon to 5 p.m., Mondays
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays
- Noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
Patrons can pickup materials during the following times:
- 1-8 p.m., Mondays
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays
- 1-8 p.m., Wednesdays
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays
The library will not be checking its voicemails, so if patrons are unable to reach staff, they are encouraged to call again.
Material returns will be also accepted during these times, through the drive-up book drop.
Patrons may check in advance if an item is available to reserve by visiting: fch.linkcat.info