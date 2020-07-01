Fitchburg Public Library March 2020

The outside of Fitchburg Public Library.

 File by Kimberly Wethal

Update

This article has been updated to reflect expanded curbside pickup services at the Fitchburg Public Library. The library will not be opening July 6 as planned due to an uptick in Dane County COVID-19 cases.

The Fitchburg Public Library has partially resumed operations by offering curbside pick-up of materials.

According to an email news release, the library will not reopen on July 6 as planned due to the "steep" increase of COVID-19 cases in Dane County. Instead, the library is offering expanded curbside pickup services.

The service is only for materials already available at the library. Patrons may request five items per library card. One family may possess up to three library cards. Materials may be picked up only on the same day patrons request them, the release states.

To schedule a pick-up, patrons must call 608-729-1790 during the following times:

1-8 p.m., Monday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday

1-8 p.m., Wednesday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday

The library will not be checking its voicemails, so if patrons are unable to reach staff, they are encouraged to call again.

The hours for pick-up are the same as the hours for scheduling pick-up listed above.

Material returns will be also accepted during these times, through the drive-up book drop.

Patrons may check in advance if an item is available to reserve by visiting: fch.linkcat.info

Neal Patten, community reporter, can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com