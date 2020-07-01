The Fitchburg Public Library has partially resumed operations by offering curbside pick-up of materials.
According to an email news release, the library will not reopen on July 6 as planned due to the "steep" increase of COVID-19 cases in Dane County. Instead, the library is offering expanded curbside pickup services.
The service is only for materials already available at the library. Patrons may request five items per library card. One family may possess up to three library cards. Materials may be picked up only on the same day patrons request them, the release states.
To schedule a pick-up, patrons must call 608-729-1790 during the following times:
1-8 p.m., Monday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday
1-8 p.m., Wednesday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday
The library will not be checking its voicemails, so if patrons are unable to reach staff, they are encouraged to call again.
The hours for pick-up are the same as the hours for scheduling pick-up listed above.
Material returns will be also accepted during these times, through the drive-up book drop.
Patrons may check in advance if an item is available to reserve by visiting: fch.linkcat.info