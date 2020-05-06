The Fitchburg Public Library has partially resumed operations by offering curbside pick-up of materials. The curbside pick-up is only for materials already available at the Fitchburg library. Inter-library loans remain suspended until further notice.

Patrons will be able to request five items per library card and will be limited to using a maximum of three library cards per family.

Patrons may schedule one pick-up per week and are limited to only scheduling pick-up times one week in advance.

To schedule a pick-up, patrons must call 608-729-1790 during the following times:

9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays

1-4 p.m., Thursdays

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays

The library will not be checking its voicemails, so if patrons are unable to reach staff, they are encouraged to call again.

The hours for pick-up are:

10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays

2-4 p.m., Thursdays

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays

Material returns will not be accepted during pick-up hours.

